The Top 9 ML, AI, and Data Science Internships to consider for 2022. Motional is looking for Machine Learning interns to join its team for Summer 2022. Apple is looking to hire an AI/ML intern interested in Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Optimization, and Reinforcement Learning. Tesla is also looking for a Deep Learning intern for a minimum of 12 weeks, full time, starting in May or June 2022. Applicants must have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Robotics, or a related field to apply.

