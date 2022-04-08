ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Virtual conference to focus on post-pandemic support for adult learners

The Daily Collegian
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The president of a California community college will discuss how to support adult learners in a post-COVID-19 world as part of Penn State’s annual conference on the best practices to serve this student population. Keith Curry, the president of Compton College and the...

www.psu.edu

