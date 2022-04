Caden Olsen stood tall, literally and figuratively, among a wide-ranging crop of talented quarterbacks in the WPIAL and City League. The 6-foot-5 junior was a running and passing threat for Armstrong during the 2021 season, and the standout helped the River Hawks to an 8-4 overall record, a 5-2 mark in the Greater Allegheny Conference and the first WPIAL playoff victory in school history against Montour in the Class 5A first round.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO