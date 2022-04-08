Steve Kerr has high praise for Klay Thompson's performance vs. Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With the regular season coming to a close and the postseason approaching, Klay Thompson has picked the right time to heat up.

Heading into Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson was coming off a 36 point performance against the Utah Jazz.

On Thursday, the veteran shooter showed no signs of slowing down. Against the Lakers, Thompson led the Warriors to victory with a team-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field with four assists and four boards.

In signature Splash Brothers fashion, Thompson buried six triples on 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Following his performance against the Lakers, Thompson received high praise from his head coach. After the contest, Kerr called Thompson’s performance against the Lakers his “best game.”

I thought it was Klay’s best game too. I know he’s scored more, but in terms of the shot selection. He just had his feet on the ground underneath him. His balance was great. His decision-making was really good. A lot of good things happening.

Thompson has now scored 33 or more points in three of his last five games. During that span, he’s averaging 28.8 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 43.9% shooting from long distance. In his last two games, Thompson has notched 69 total points.

The 32-year-old guard will get two more regular-season games to get ready for the start of the postseason.

