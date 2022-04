GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys soccer hosted Columbus Scotus on Monday. A scoreless game at halftime, the Shamrocks notched a goal in the 71st minute courtesy of Blake Wemhoff. It was the first goal of his varsity career and it was enough to defeat the Vikings on their home grass, 1-0.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO