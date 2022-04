Miniature train conductor Shayne Mainer gave the Creekmore Express a few test runs around the park track Wednesday in Fort Smith. Mainer, who works for the City of Fort Smith, will wear the conductor's cap for a fun day for the public to ride the train on Friday. The train at Creekmore Park is due to come out with the sun on the last weekday during spring break.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 19 DAYS AGO