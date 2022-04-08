Hermosillo hits scorching 109 degrees on April 7, earliest temp has ever been recorded

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is seeing record breaking temperatures just a couple days after the beginning of spring. “High temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday should be 10 to 20 degrees above normal in many spots,” National Weather Service Bay Area stated in a tweet. “Are you ready for the heat? Stay hydrated, wear […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! Spring fever has hit the Beehive State with a warming trend making it feel more like late April or early May. Thanks to the high pressure sitting over us, we’ll enjoy a nice boost in temperatures along with extra sunshine! This extra boost will have many areas […]
SEATTLE — It may seem that Western Washington has had a long stretch of cold and foggy days, and of course rainy days. Looking back at average temperatures starting in December, the data will validate that we’ve been running cool. Today is the day that Sea-Tac arrived at,...
*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers in northern Mexico led authorities to a series of grisly finds: 17 bodies or skeletal remains buried in the backyards and patios of houses in a low-income housing development, prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said late Sunday. They said the...
A man from Southern California is missing after his sailboat was found abandoned off the coast of Mexico with his belongings and dog still on board. Bill Austin of Marina Del Rey, described by family and friends as an experienced sailor and captain, spent the last few months in Mexico following a sailboat race. He was supposed to head home last week, but hasn't been heard from since Thursday.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warm-up has begun. 50 today, and mild next week.Today:Though there is a brief chance for a snow shower through 8 a.m., very quickly we'll clear and warm up to 50 degrees. Partly cloudy.Tonight:Mostly clear. Low 36.Tomorrow:Mostly cloudy. High 57.50s and 60s most days, with mostly cloudy skies. Slightly cooler on Tuesday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more day of near record high temperatures today. A storm system will then impact the area, bringing gusty winds Monday followed by a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.
PHOENIX — Phoenix is having its hottest day of 2022 as the mercury has officially hit 90 degrees for the first time this year on Friday. The milestone also broke a historical record for March 25 as the forecast called for a high of 94 degrees. The record high for the date is 93 degrees set in 1990.
Four American-born Mexican gray wolves became part of the Chihuahua wilderness recently, adding to a endangered population once “extinct.”. New Mexico’s Ladder Ranch raised the foursome. Officials say the pairs were named “Manada del Arroyo” and “Manada del Gavilan,” or “Creek Pack” and “Hawk Pack.”
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The record-breaking heat was felt here in the East Bay as we saw temperatures that we haven’t seen in late March since the 1900s. Today is supposed to be another hot one. Our meteorologist John Shrable says Pleasanton is going to be 80 degrees later today. With hotter temperatures comes […]
Sydney — An Australian aviation company says it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding. Conspiracy theorists spread the false claims on social media after weeks of torrential rains led to deadly east coast floods over the past two months, engulfing homes and sweeping cars from the roads.
Well, we can actually say that the weather cooperated with outdoor activities over the weekend. Mother Nature will be having none of that business Monday, we'll have Tuesday to dry out, and then Wednesday we can expect more storms. Severe Storm Alert Days. According to basically every weather source, we...
Comments / 0