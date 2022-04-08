ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hermosillo hits scorching 109 degrees on April 7, earliest temp has ever been recorded

By Murphy Woodhouse
Fronteras Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermosillo, the capital of neighboring Sonora, set an alarming temperature record on Thursday. Federal authorities said that a weather station in the city hit 43 degrees centigrade, or roughly 109...

fronterasdesk.org

