ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Voices: Why do some prominent leftists ignore the Uyghur genocide?

By Jaya Pathak
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gat3z_0f4OhwCS00

The Uyghur genocide is one of the most pressing humanitarian horrors of our time. The campaign to end it has seen politicians and advocates from a range of backgrounds join together, both in the UK and internationally. Yet, in this broad coalition, some of the most vocal people fighting against anti-Muslim hatred are missing.

Most leftist discourse about the Uyghur genocide is largely dominated by arguments around western imperialism. As a result, other factors in the Chinese government’s onslaught are overlooked: namely its Islamophobia. That should motivate many more human rights advocates to fight for Uyghur rights.

The Chinese government’s criminalisation of practicing Islam, both culturally and religiously, is widely known . Its campaign against the Uyghurs – a Turkic Muslim people native to the Uyghur region (also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region) – has also been widely reported. In China, growing a beard, owning a Quran, or praying can result in arrests and internment.

This attempted erasure has led to as many as three million Uyghurs being detained in concentration camps, where they face food and sleep deprivation, torture and systematic sexual violence. There are increasingly credible reports of forced organ harvesting too. At the epicentre of this genocide is Uyghur women, who are tormented by birth control measures such as forced abortions, forced marriages and mass forced sterilisation – a factor which led to the independent Uyghur Tribunal judgment of “genocide” last December.

Additionally, it is well noted that the west’s “War on Terror” was weaponised by the Chinese government to target “ three evils ”: “terrorism, separatism and religious extremism”. Sean Roberts , an expert on this area of research, stated that “the narrative of the GWOT [Global War on Terror] allowed the Chinese state to locate the source of Uyghurs’ failure to assimilate and their lack of loyalty to a trait within their culture: Islam.”

But there is a failure by some prominent leftist anti-Islamophobia voices in Britain to acknowledge the undeniable connection between the Uyghur genocide and Islamophobia. I believe this is based on their extensive obsession with ideological purity. This leads them to accept and justify a form of Islamophobia similar to western policies they rightly condemn.

This has been happening under the radar for years. No Cold War organiser Fiona Edwards, recently stated that: “No ‘genocide’ of the Uyghurs is taking place in China .” The group – which has links with Jeremy Corbyn , and Diane Abbott is a signatory as well – has regularly held events with Uyghur genocide denier Jingjing Li ( November 2020 , March 2021 , and June 2021 ). Jingjing Li has said that “allegations” of the Uyghur genocide in the Uyghur region are “ false reports ” and “ far from the truth ”.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

In December 2020, Abbott took part in an online event organised by No Cold War, which hosted Jingjing Li and Danny Haiphong, a New York-based activist. The latter had earlier written: “I didn’t see concentration camps for Uyghurs in Xinjiang. In fact, it is difficult to walk more than a mile without running into a mosque. As more progress is made in Xinjiang, the more sinister and numerous the American Empire’s lies become.” Abbott later apologised for appearing at the event.

Another prominent activist in this space is rapper Lowkey. He has previously said he “ doesn’t consider what’s happening to the Uyghurs as genocide ”. Just a few weeks, the National Union of Students (NUS) were willing to provide a platform to Lowkey to speak at their annual conference, before removing him after widespread outrage. The group Palestine Action expressed solidarity – along with many others – with Lowkey after he was removed from the NUS event. Lowkey also appeared on a podcast recently, where he advanced the theory that think tanks such as the Henry Jackson Society created “stories” to manufacture concern about the Chinese government’s human rights abuses.

Sadly, in my view, these are only some recent examples of the blatant hypocrisy on display by “anti-racist” activists and organisations. If Uyghur Muslims are excluded from their advocacy, their support for human rights is conditional.

This is about the denial of grave atrocities being perpetrated by a world superpower under our noses. Standing by the Uyghurs is not only a moral obligation, but crucial to upholding the very foundations of left-wing values.

Jaya Pathak is co-executive director of Yet Again UK , co-chair of Students For Uyghurs, and an executive at the Labour Campaign for International Development

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

40 Chinese Cornell Students Walkout After Uyghur Student Asks About Genocide

A group of Chinese students at Cornell University walked out during a guest lecture when an Uyghur student brought up China’s genocide in Xinjiang. Rizwangul NurMuhammad, who is also a Fullbright scholar at the Ivy League university, broached the topic during a seminar delivered by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., last Thursday.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Why the U.S. Finally Called a Genocide in Myanmar a ‘Genocide’

Four years ago, the State Department began an investigation into the Myanmar military’s brutal operation against the country’s Rohingya Muslims the prior year, which had resulted in scores of deaths and hundreds of thousands of Rohingya being pushed into Bangladesh. The report, spanning thousands of pages, was finalized when Mike Pompeo was still secretary of state, and he ultimately opted to call the armed forces’ actions “ethnic cleansing,” a descriptive term not defined by international law.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Bristol university students barricade door to event in bid to 'cancel' controversial speaker Ayn Rand Institute chairman Yaron Brook who backed Muslim immigration ban in US and Europe

Bristol university students barricaded the door to an event in a desperate bid to 'cancel' controversial speaker Yaron Brook who backed the Muslim immigration ban in Europe and the US. The 60-year-old Ayn Rand Institute chairman was invited to the university by the Liberty Society to talk about the causes...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Diane Abbott
Fox News

Former Saudi justice minister, head of Muslim World League wants interfaith peace 'through real world action'

One of the largest moderate Islam advocacy groups in the world says the time for talk and fruitless dialogue is over – instead, the world needs concrete actions. Muslim World League Secretary General Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa is considered by many to be the leading voice against political, extremist Islam worldwide. Issa spoke with Fox News Digital about the MWL's efforts to connect with other religions and affect meaningful change in interfaith relationships around the world.
WORLD
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur Genocide#Islam#Uyghurs#Racial Injustice#Racism#Anti Muslim#Chinese#A Turkic Muslim
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss threatens to go after Putin following claims Ukrainian troops were hit by substance dropped from a drone that left them unable to breathe - just as Zelensky warned Moscow plans to use them

Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy