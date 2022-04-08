ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Drops Siebert Opener to Maryland

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota fell in an 11-7 defeat on Friday evening to No. 23 Maryland in its home opener at Siebert Field. Maryland (24-6, 3-1 Big Ten) scored four of its 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning off a pair of two-run home runs. The two teams entered...

WCIA

Illini softball sweep Wisconsin

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball loved being at Eichelberger Field Saturday as they swept a doubleheader with Wisconsin in the Big Ten home series opener 4-1 and 4-2. Tori McQueen pitched two straight complete games with 16 strikeouts between the two. Avery Steiner extended her hitting streak to 12 games with four hits between the […]
URBANA, IL
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois – game two

Illinois defeated Iowa in the second game of a doubleheader, 7-5, after 13 innings at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday. Both teams were scoreless in the first two innings. Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams and right fielder Keaton Anthony both scored home runs to put Iowa in the lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game three

Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
WDIO-TV

UMD softball sweeps Golden Bears

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) softball team had a double header on Sunday against the Concordia Golden Bears. Both teams sported custom jerseys for 'The Green Bandana Project' to end the stigma about mental health issues. UMD won both matches of the day, the first 5-4, and the second...
DULUTH, MN
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KELOLAND

USF Softball splits Sunday series with Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls softball team split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon with a Game 1 loss by a score of 4-0 to the Wolves and a Game 2 victory over Northern State by a score of 10-6. The Cougars fell to Northern State by a score of 4-0 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

