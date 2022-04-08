ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Top Team in Nation Forces Mount into Saturday Battle

mountathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE, Pa. (April 8, 2022) – Following Friday's first-ever win over Medaille, Mount St. Mary's faced off against No. 1 McKendree for a place in the Erie Regional Championship. The Bearcats lived up to their ranking, talking a...

mountathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Fall at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s tennis team took the No. 2 doubles match and forced a slew of other matches to close finishes, but Clarion ultimately fell by a 7-0 score in a dual match with Shippensburg on Saturday. The highlight of the day came in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

SU Track and field qualifies at invitational

The Shippensburg University men’s track and field team went to Virginia on Saturday for competition in the Dalton Ebanks Spring Invitational hosted by George Mason University. Shippensburg recorded 13 performances that satisfied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying standards. Among the notable efforts on the track included Stephon...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

SU sports: Lacrosse comes up short

The Shippensburg University lacrosse team came up short against No. 7 West Chester on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Robb Sports Complex, losing 21-9 to the Golden Rams in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match on ‘Rise For Wise’ Day. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-10,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
fcfreepress

Wilson College sports: Lady Phoenix split doubleheader

The Wilson College softball team returned to action Saturday afternoon for a Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) doubleheader versus Cedar Crest College. The Phoenix (10-9-1, 4-2 CSAC) were victorious in game one ending with a 7-1 lead but the Falcons (8-9, 3-3 CSAC) would take game two with a final score of 4-2.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Softball Pitcher of the Week

On Monday freshman Alicia Ball from Shippensburg University was named the Softball Pitcher of the Week. This is the second straight week that she has earned the award. Ball allowed six hits in 20 innings of play this week. Why She got the Spot. Ball recorded three complete-game victories in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckendree 1021#Bowie State#Mountaineers Mavericks
fcfreepress

Women’s track and field

The Shippensburg University women’s track & field team was represented in competition Saturday. The competition was at Dalton Ebanks Spring Invitational, which was hosted by George Mason University. How it happened. Leah Graybill narrowly missed her school record in the 200 meters, placing second in 24.54 seconds. Caroline Mastria...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NJ.com

Pinelands shuts out Central Regional - Softball - Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals

Elianna Meola pitched a five-hit shutout to lead fifth-seeded Pinelands over fourth-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals of the Ocean County Tournament. Meola also struck out two on the day and scored run after a walk. Halie Giberson and Hannah Theuret both hit home runs in the game. Giberson drove in three runs while Theuret had two RBI and scored twice.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy