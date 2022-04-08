ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Child Care Specialist

lostcoastoutpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like to apply your skills in an established organization helping local children and families? We offer excellent benefits for full-time positions and provide additional compensation for qualified bilingual candidates (English/Spanish). Full-time, starts at $16.71/hour. Provides...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

“The workforce behind the workforce”: New Haven rallies for child care providers

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of New Haven residents gathered on the Green to advocate for child care providers. Four hundred fifty supporters attended the 8 a.m. rally to protest a lack of state funding for the child care industry. The New Haven rally was one of eight statewide events organized by Child Care for Connecticut’s Future, or CCfCF, a statewide organization that seeks equity for child care providers. Supporters congregated in Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New London, Stratford, Stamford, Waterbury and New Haven in solidarity for the cause. The group dubbed their movement the #MorningWithoutChildCare, a message to legislators calling attention to child care as an essential service. Primarily, CCfCF wants an additional $700 million to be allocated to their industry in the governor’s budget.
NEW HAVEN, CT
KVIA

Workforce Solutions application deadline nears for 1 year of free child care

EL PASO, Texas -- Two weeks remain for workers in the service industry to apply for one full year of free childcare through Workforce Solutions Borderplex. Applications will be processed through March 31. The Service Industry Recovery program was launched last fall through the Texas Workforce Commission. "We understand the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Eureka, CA
9&10 News

LARA Suspends Family Child Care Home License of Janet Holmes

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child care home license of Janet Holmes from Leroy. The complaint investigation ended on March 15, and found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules. The...
EDUCATION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan aims to cut cost of child care

DETROIT – The costs can be crippling for parents struggling to make ends meet. It’s no secret that child care costs have gone up, and now the state is working to keep those costs down. “Our number one struggle was staffing and staying afloat, said Monique Synder, owner...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Paid Holidays#Fbi#Doj
Portland Tribune

Neron talks housing, child care during town hall

The House District 26 representative discusses the recently completed short session. A few days after announcing her reelection campaign for House District 26, Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, provided a rundown of what she and her colleagues accomplished during the brisk 2022 legislative session at a virtual town hall Saturday, March 12. The town hall was facilitated by the Wilsonville government.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Middletown Press

Bridgeport parents, child care providers rally for state funding

BRIDGEPORT — More than 100 people rallied at Seaside Park Tuesday to demand more from the state for child care workers and parents in the form of $700 million in stopgap funding. But many there said the appropriation, though large, would only begin to address a system in dire...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs

Comments / 0

Community Policy