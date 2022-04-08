ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – I’d Rather Be More Like Rammstein Than Pearl Jam

By Lauryn Schaffner
 2 days ago
Ghost have always been a unique band. They fall into the shock rock category more than any other, as their theatrical performances are a huge part of their identity as a band. Speaking with The Pit, leader Tobias Forge has cited another compelling band as one he strives to be like...

