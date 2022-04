Jerry Joseph Jimenez Sr. 10/29/1950 - 3/18/2022 Jerry Joseph Jimenez Sr., 71, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022 at home of natural causes. He was born October 29, 1950 to Severiano Guerra Jimenez and Vera Ramos Jimenez in Orange, California. He grew up in Anaheim, California and attended Valencia High School in Placentia, California. In high school his love of music started and he had a band called "The Revelians". He enjoyed playing his many guitars with friends and anyone who would play along with him. He joined the Army at age 17 where he served in Thailand and received an honorable discharge.

