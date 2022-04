Are you Disneyed out? Here's how to remove a profile or delete your account for good. Profiles are an excellent way for your friends and family to keep track of your favorite shows and movies. Plus, you’ll receive personalized recommendations based on your watch history. Disney Plus allows you to create up to seven profiles, so you may need to edit and remove some if you find too many people are sharing the account. Here’s how to delete a Disney Plus profile or account.

INTERNET ・ 20 DAYS AGO