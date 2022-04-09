ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police chase: 6 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes during ISP pursuit

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

Six people are in custody after a vehicle wanted in a carjacking crashed during an Illinois State Police chase, preliminary information indicated.

ISP District Chicago Troopers located a vehicle wanted in an aggravated vehicular hijacking on Interstate 94 northbound near 33rd Street at about 5:44 a.m. Saturday. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued, ISP said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle was involved in a property damage crash at South Tilden Street & South Aberdeen Street in Chicago.

Six suspects were taken into custody and one suspect was transported to a local-area hospital for minor injuries.

State police did not provide further information about the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Deirdre Senior
1d ago

So Sad that these criminals are not being punished for their crimes only to be set free to commit more havoc on the citizens that are living right.

Lauren Shepherd
1d ago

way to go Illinois state police! you got the criminals! yes, it's sad these crimes are happening, but what is more sad is when the criminals are not caught. now, State's Attorney Kim Foxx keep your nose out of it!

Jerome Brown
1d ago

I'm sure these purpetrators were juveniles and they're home planning their next caper....

