El Paso, TX

Cool Cascarones For Sale in El Paso In Time for Easter

By Joanna Barba
 2 days ago
Easter is right around the corner and that could only mean one thing: soon confetti will be strewn everywhere after smashing some cascarones on someone's head!. Cascarones are a fun and silly tradition where you fill egg shells up with confetti and smash them on your loved ones heads! However, this...

