Two years after the steepest, deepest economic collapse in Oregon history, the state’s labor market has recovered nearly all of what it lost. Oregon shed an astonishing 280,000 jobs in the first two months of the pandemic as unemployment spiked to an all-time high, 13.2%. The latest jobs numbers out this past week show employment is now 98% of what it was before the pandemic layoffs began, with the jobless rate back near an all-time low at 4.0%.

