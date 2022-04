PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A witness shared video and recalled the chaotic scene Friday night when a man allegedly tried to pull a 13-year-old boy into his van. "There were kids selling stuff on the side of the road, like drinks and stuff, and all of a sudden I see this van," said a witness who didn't want to show his face or share his name.

