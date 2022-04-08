ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Red foxes make appearances throughout Mississippi

By Editorials
kempercountymessenger.com
 3 days ago

If you’ve spent much time traveling through Mississippi, especially close to dawn or dusk, chances are you have seen a red fox. The red fox (Vulpes vulpes) is frequently found in and around cities and towns. The red fox is a medium-sized mammal, with the general appearance of...

kempercountymessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes

Rural landscapes are changing in southern Australia. Thanks to landholders, community volunteers and Landcare groups, farms are increasingly home to corridors of trees and shrubs along creeks, and paddocks bordered by trees. Our research, published today, shows these efforts to revegetate farmland has made an important difference for woodland birds. We surveyed and compared bird communities in farm landscapes with differing amounts of tree cover. We found when the amount of revegetation in open farmland increased, the number of woodland bird species did, too. For example, an increase in revegetation from 1% to 10% of the landscape doubled the number...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#American Red Fox#Den#European
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
NOLA.com

Feral hogs are outsmarting people and predators in the U.S. They have a 500-year head start.

They attacked Shakira in Barcelona. They’re “rampaging” in San Francisco. In November, they appeared in New Orleans East, tearing up yards and putting residents on edge. Proliferative, destructive, and seemingly irrepressible, feral hogs have rapidly become one of the most challenging invasive species on the planet. Once primarily a nuisance in rural areas, the “pig bomb,” as South Carolina-based feral hog expert Jack Mayer calls it, has arrived at the doorsteps of cities like New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes February 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery has reached the $80 million mark in funds transferred to the Mississippi State Treasury. The Lottery Law stated that the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs across the state for 10 years. After the $80 million mark, proceeds go to the Education […]
RIDGELAND, MS
The Citizens Voice

Why did the red fox cross the road?

I'm used to dogs darting across the road, but this animal looked so different that I swerved after it, into a shopping center's driveway, without using my turn signal. "Maybe it's a coyote," I thought as I drove. Except in "Road Runner" cartoons, I've never seen a coyote. I still...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
MLive

Feed the birds, not the bears: Here’s how

One of the easiest and most popular ways to attract birds to your backyard is also a great way to view a larger, less welcome form of wildlife: black bears. “It’s important to keep in mind that birdseed may accidentally attract bears and other wildlife,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Bird feeders provide a convenient, but dangerous, meal for bears. Allowing them to eat from human-provided food sources such as feeders, garbage or outdoor pet foods teaches them bad behavior, which often leads to removing the bears.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Atlantic

Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy