Grand National 2022 LIVE: Result and reaction as Noble Yeats wins the big race at Aintree

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UDFC_0f4MRU2A00

Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Grand National at Aintree as one of British sport’s most iconic events returns for a 174th edition.

Coronavirus caused the cancellation of the race in 2020 and kept the crowds away in 2021, so for the first time in three years, fans will be able to watch in person at Aintree and help create that famous atmopshere.

A stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner with 40 runners and riders ready to try and win the most valuable jump race in Europe.

Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, triumphed 12 months ago and returns to try and make it two in a row this year but there are plenty of fancied horses in the field, including Any Second Now, Escaria Ten, Snow Leopardess and Longhouse Poet.

Follow all the latest updates below:

