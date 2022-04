Jake Lopez went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Ramapo to an 8-7 win over Wayne Valley in Franklin Lakes. Connor Saslow went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Ramapo (1-2), which erased a 5-3 deficit with a five-run sixth inning to take the lead for good. Michael Whooley singled with two RBI, while Payne Teel went 2-for-3 with a RBI in the win.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO