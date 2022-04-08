ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lady Wildcats & Tennessee Southern Split Doubleheader in Pulaski

bethelathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcat softball traveled to Tennessee Southern Friday to begin a four game conference weekend series. The Cats took game one 10-4 but lost a heartbreaker in game two, losing 7-6. The Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the third in...

www.bethelathletics.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Softball Grems Defeat Eagles in Kaysinger Tournament

The #7 seeded Gremlins started off the Kaysinger Conference Tournament on Saturday by defeating the Otterville Eagles, 16-1. Sacred Heart collected eleven hits in the game. Keely Elwell went 3-for-3 and drove in four RBIs. Elwell also was on the mound for the Gremlins, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six.
OTTERVILLE, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Austin American-Statesman

Seniors Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren and Joanne Allen-Taylor move on from Texas basketball team

Texas seniors Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren will both look to play basketball elsewhere next season. This week, theballout.com reported that both Ebo and Warren had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Neither Ebo or Warren have publicly acknowledged their plans but their departures were confirmed to the American-Statesman by a Texas source. ...
TEXAS STATE

