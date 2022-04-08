ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

2022 ESL Jefferson Award Winner: Steve Ball & The Dawgs

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Since 2014, Steve Ball & The Dawgs have played countless...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Penfield supervisor threatened in midst of town reassessment

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made against the Penfield town supervisor. The threat was made Tuesday, the same day News10NBC interviewed the supervisor about reassessments of properties in the town, including some that exceeded $100,000. The threat was a voicemail left...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

East Avenue Italian pastry shop announces it's closing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Another local eatery has announced it's closing permanently. Dolce Italy announced on Facebook Thursday it will shut its doors at the end of the month and thanked its customers. The Italian pastry shop is in a plaza on East Avenue in Rochester. Last week, Bay...
ROCHESTER, NY
Canby Herald

Latest CARE award winner announced

Carus Elementary health assistant Melinda Ross tabbed for honor via 'positivity, generous spirit.'This month, third-grade students cheered in the Carus Elementary School cafeteria as health assistant Melinda Ross received the Canby Area Recognition of Excellence (CARE) Award. "When you're hurt, when you're emotionally upset, when you're having a hard day, we know we can count on Ms. Melinda," Principal Sam Thompson said during the surprise. "She brightens all of your days, she brightens our day, and that's why she got nominated for this. And I think it's a good example for all of us as we think about how...
CANBY, OR
WHEC TV-10

Lilac Festival poster, lineup for 2022 unveiled

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Lilac Festival organizers unveiled the 2022 poster on Wednesday. A local artist and portrait painter, Diane Elmslie, created the poster artwork with watercolors to represent the abstract patterns of Rochester’s lilac blooms. The festival is one month away. The organizers also announced that Pittsford...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More nurses moving to per diem work

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A severe nursing shortage is crippling our hospitals and nursing homes. There aren’t enough people joining the profession but nurses are leaving in droves too, instead choosing to work on contract or per-diem when and where they want. Gwen Session has been a nurse...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Harborfest returning after more than a decade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning to Ontario Beach Park this summer for the first time in more than a decade. It will take place from June 17 through June 19 to mark the opening of the summer season at the beach, as well as the 200th anniversary of Monroe County and the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

North Ponds Park to be renamed in honor of Charles E. Sexton

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Town of Webster is renaming North Ponds Park in honor of the former director of Webster Parks and Recreation. The park will become "Charles E. Sexton Memorial Park". Sexton passed away in June 2021. The Town of Webster has been working with his family...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Breaking: Active fire on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Fire Department is on the scene of an active fire on Clifford Avenue. The call came in around 4:30 this afternoon. This is a developing story. News10NBC will have more information as it comes in.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Early bird ticket bundles for Summer Soul Music Festival on sale now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Early bird ticket bundles went on sale Thursday for the 26th Annual Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival!. The two-day festival will be held on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at Frontier Field. General admission 2-day bundles are going for $49, Premium bundles are going for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport CSD cancels all afterschool activities Wednesday

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — Brockport Central School District is canceling all after-school and evening on-campus activities for Wednesday, April 6. All away athletic events (including drop-off and pick-up times and locations) will continue as scheduled. All after-school activities will resume as scheduled tomorrow. The closing is "out of an...
BROCKPORT, NY

