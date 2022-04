Iowa is off to a strong start in the 2023 recruiting class. That’s evidenced by the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class currently being ranked No. 9 by 247Sports, No. 10 by Rivals, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 19 by On3. Iowa just picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 class from defensive back John Nestor. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound Chicago native is out of Marist High School. He joined quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Naturally, continuing to add to the 2023 class...

IOWA STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO