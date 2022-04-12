40 photos of nature that will change the way you see the world

Photographers have captured beautiful candid photos of animals in their natural habitats. Ruben Perez Novo/NPOTY 2021

For Earth Month, we found captivating images of natural wonders and unique formations.

Photographers have captured beautiful images of landscapes, extreme weather, and wild animals.

Sunsets, volcanic eruptions, and bizarre cloud formations create magical moments.

A pink lake in Eurasia is one of a few in the world and is protected from tourists.

There are supposedly only eight pink lakes in the world . Masazir Lake in Azerbaijan gets its vibrant color from microorganisms called halophiles. These have helped the lake produce salt since 1813. Its use is limited to extracting salt rather than for swimming.

The Salar De Uyuni salt flat reflects the sky. Andia/Getty Images

A thin layer of water reflects the sky and clouds at a Bolivian salt oasis.

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the world's largest salt flat. A crust of salt in polygonal-cracked patterns extends for 4,050 square miles .

At points throughout the year, water from nearby lakes overflow, cascading a thin layer over the ground. This causes a mirror surface that reflects the sky.

The Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia has clear turquoise waters, Photo copyright Mark Gray

Meanwhile, this vertical panorama captures the beauty of what's under the water's surface.

"Once we arrived at Hardy Reef we completed a number of laps of the area at different altitudes and I got to work, capturing a number of vertical and horizontal panoramas," photographer Mark Gray said.

"This was my first time shooting vertical panoramas from a helicopter. As expected, the biggest challenge was avoiding the rotors in the top of the frame. I had to lean out of the chopper quite a way in the end but nailed this unique capture of such an incredible part of Australia."

The water in Fiordland National Park in New Zealand reflects the sky. Photo copyright Mark Gray

New Zealand beaches are also a sight to behold.

"What an amazing sunset this was," Gray said. "As the tide raced in I kept relocating my tripod further and further back until the light peaked and I captured this amazing moment."

Nature has the power to trick our eyes. The Mascarene Plateau in the Indian Ocean looks like an underwater waterfall.

Off the coast of Mauritius, there seems to be a river and a waterfall under the surface of the Indian Ocean. In reality, however, there is no waterfall or secret river . It's just sand being pushed off an underwater shelf called the Mascarene Plateau. Nonetheless, the view is breathtaking.

A streak of sunlight on the San Juan Mountains is magical. Courtesy of Alex Noriega

The right light can make greenery pop, like at this forest in Colorado.

This picture was taken in Colorado near the San Juan Mountains, and the photographer, Alex Noriega, calls the image "Limelight."

An aerial shot of the Hawaiian rainforest in Kauai, Hawaii. Courtesy of Erez Marom

The rainbow captured in this photo adds a magical element to the greenery down below.

This landscape photo was taken on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, which is known for its tropical rainforest .

Fall foliage captured in the Kashmir Valley in the Kashmir Division of Jammu and Kashmir, India. SOPA Images/ Getty

Trees can become even more captivating when they change colors during the fall.

The trees in the Kashmir Valley in India change dramatically during the fall .

A lone tree grows in Aruba. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

While some trees grow together in a forest, some stand alone, like this one in Aruba.

The photographer, Claire Droppert said, "This Caribbean gem provides an abundance of opportunities to capture the quintessential feeling of silence in a unique, diverse and stunning landscape Aruba has to offer."

A flamingo struts along an Aruban beach. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

Wild animals call these incredible landscapes home.

"My glamorous model waited patiently for me to capture his perfect elegance," Droppert said.

"Walking Among Fennels" by Ruben Perez Novo. Ruben Perez Novo/NPOTY 2021

Some creatures are less visible but still just as important, like this plump machaon caterpillar climbing up a thin fennel plant branch.

Ruben Perez Novo, an animal category winner for the 2021 Nature Photographer of the Year contest, captured this intimate photo of a Papilio machaon caterpillar climbing a plant.



"The machaon butterfly is one of the most beautiful diurnal butterflies in Europe," Novo wrote. "The caterpillar of this butterfly [...] is also very striking because of its color in green and yellow with black stripes and orange points."

"Winter Migration" by Terje Kolaas. Terje Kolaas/NPOTY 2021

Another memorable photo shows thousands of pink-footed geese migrating in snowy weather.

The overall winner of the 2021 Nature Photographer of the Year contest was Terje Kolaas for his photo entitled "Winter Migration," which shows pink-footed geese flying in Norway.

"More than 80,000 make a stopover here in the Trondheim fjord wetland system on their way between the wintering grounds in Denmark and Netherlands and the breeding grounds in Spitsbergen every spring and autumn," said Kolaas.

A majestic horse was captured on a beach in the Netherlands. Courtesy of Claire Doppert

Some nature photographers use animals to capture emotions. This majestic horse, for example, is meant to represent anger.

"The intention in this series is to focus primarily on the character, elegance, power, and nobleness of the horse," photographer Droppert said. "[When] working with tones, colors, and contrasts, a feeling is created that could appeal to your emotions."

Seagulls perch on a fog covered dock. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

Meanwhile, this photo of birds is meant to represent silence.

"'The Silence' series is created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world," Doppert said.

A lone cow in the Netherlands makes eye contact with its photographer. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

This cow is also a representation of silence, but the reflection of the animal is even more powerful.

Photographer Claire Droppert calls this photo "The Stare," and said, "It lasted for two minutes, at least."

A polar bear waves at a nature photographer. Steven Kazlowski / Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Polar bears are known as the lords of the Arctic.

In this perfectly timed photo , it appears the polar bear is waving to the camera.

Bears fight each other in Alaska. Barcroft Media/ Getty

While some animals get along harmoniously in nature, others fight for survival.

These two bears are fighting for food in the McNeil River in Alaska.

Male tigers in Sweden fight to impress potential mates. Barcroft Media/ Getty

It's survival of the fittest for some, like these two tigers.

These two Siberian tigers in Gelände, Sweden, are fighting for the attention of a female.

Humpback wales swim below icebergs in Greenland. Courtesy of Stian Klo

Humpback whales call the icy waters of Greenland home.

These whales are swimming off the coast of Ilulissat Icefjord, Greenland, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site .

Glow worms light up the Waitomo Glowworm Caves in New Zealand.

The ancient Waitomo Glowworm Caves were discovered by Maori explorers. The natural wonder is dotted by luminescent insect larvae, or glow worms, who call the dark space home. There are tours for visiting caves , where people travel by boat to pass through streams of water.

There's a black sand beach with stone column cliffs in Iceland.

Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland, is an alluring black volcanic sand beach. Its coastal cliffs are made of basalt stone columns. Fog often hovers over the North Atlantic Ocean water.

The seascape is seen in "Game of Thrones" to represent Eastwatch-by-the-sea, "north of the wall."

The Giant's Causeway's geometric stones juxtapose rolling green hills and the ocean in Northern Ireland.

Stacks of lava pillars sit along the coast of County Antrim in Northern Ireland. Over 40,000 columns formed naturally over 50 million years ago after a volcanic eruption. The lava cooled when it hit the ocean and transformed into hexagon-shaped stones.

Snowy mountains in Norway dwarf its icy surroundings. Courtesy of Stian Klo

Mountains are another popular focal point in nature photography, and for good reason.

This photo was taken at the Fredvang Bridges in Norway where the massive mountains tower over the water and the narrow road.

The icy terrain of the Arctic constantly shifts and melts. Photo copyright Mark Gray

Even the mountains in the Arctic make for gorgeous nature photography.

"One of the biggest challenges of shooting the Arctic is just how changeable it is, nothing stays the same for very long," photographer Mark Gray said.

"The following day I drove past and stopped in for a look, this scene had changed completely. The foreground ice had disappeared, most likely destroyed or relocated by the tidal movements during the night."

A stormy mountainscape was captured alongside California. Courtesy of Alex Noriega

Up close, the Sierra Nevadas seem to be engulfed in a sea of fog and clouds.

The Sierra Nevada mountain range stretches along the eastern border of California.

Skinny and foliage-dotted steep mountains in China inspired "Avatar."

The Tianzi Mountains in China's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park tower over clouds. Possibly as old as 300 million years old, the sky-scraping mountain shapes and foliage are due to sedimentary rock erosion.

The Tianzi mountains inspired the world and landscape of Pandora in James Cameron's "Avatar."

A volcanic eruption in Holuhraun, Iceland. Courtesy of Erez Marom

Sometimes events caused by nature can be downright dangerous.

This photo was taken in Holuhraun, which is a lava field in Iceland. The field of lava is approximately 33 square miles.

Colorful mounds of minerals grow from the ground in Nevada. Ropelato Photography/EarthScapes/Getty Images

An unsealed hot springs well in Nevada created a colorful geyser.

The man-made Fly Geyser has sprung from the ground in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, ever since a well testing site wasn't properly resealed in 1964. The natural hot spring water therefore shot out from the hole and calcium-carbonate minerals then formed these mounds.

Water still shoots from these geysers today. Although the red and green ombre mounds look huge, they stand under 30 feet tall .

Limestone rocks sporadically sprout from the ground in Australia. Photo copyright Mark Gray

The Pinnacles in Australia are a natural wonder of the world.

The Pinnacles is a rock formation made of limestone in the Nambung National Park in Australia. The 16-foot-tall structures were formed over 25,000 years ago and now attract thousands of tourists each year.

"I was immediately drawn to this group of rocks and captured a number of different angles," photographer Gray said. "This shot was my favorite and if you look very carefully you can just see the ocean in the distance."

The Yellowstone National Park looks like a winter wonderland. Courtesy of Alex Noriega

In the winter, trees are dusted with snow, like this forest in the Yellowstone National Park.

In Yellowstone National Park, the most common tree is the lodgepole pine , which covers 80% of the park.

Mounds of soft snow cover Washington terrain and trees. Courtesy of Alex Noriega

These snow-covered trees in Mount Rainier, Washington, look like they came out of a Dr. Seuss illustration.

The photographer, Alex Noriega, calls this photo "Hibernation ."

“Ice Cell” by Gheorghe Popa. Gheorghe Popa/NPOTY 2021

A crack in a Romanian frozen lake looks like a snowflake.

Gheorghe Popa won the 2021 Nature Photographer of the Year contest for best nature art. The winning image, "Ice Cell," shows an aerial shot of a snowflake-like crack in a frozen lake.

Taken at Cuejdel Lake in Romania, "The fresh snow and the ice cracks created these shapes that resemble neurons or cells," according to Popa.

The Milky Way is captured from Port Campbell National Park in Australia. Photo copyright Mark Gray

Sometimes beach landscapes can seem completely out of this world, like this one in Australia.

"I spent a couple of hours working the scene in the dark and finally settled on this unique photo of the 12 Apostles with all the glory of the Milky Way above," Gray said.

"When reviewing the photograph, I was pleasantly surprised to have captured the colors of a suspected Aurora on the horizon, or perhaps it was just light reflecting off the lingering sea mist? I guess we will never know."

An eclipse in Argentina. Courtesy of Erez Marom

Another photo shows a beautiful natural event: an eclipse.

"I had been dreaming of a reflecting eclipse for years, and while it was not a perfect reflection (due to wind), this was pretty much what I had wanted," photographer Erez Marom wrote about the image, taken in July 2019 in Argentina. "I can't believe it actually worked."

Mammatus clouds look like cotton balls. Barcroft Media/ Getty

Mammatus clouds create a satisfying pattern of pouch-shaped formations in the sky.

Mammatus clouds form when cool air that is filled with ice begins to sink around warmer air. The result is a beautiful cloud formation in the sky.

These mammatus clouds were found over the plains of Georgetown, Texas.

Daunting mammatus clouds captured in England. Ian Forsyth/ Getty

Captured at the right moment, mammatus clouds can make the sky look like it's on fire.

Mammatus clouds stretch behind English houses in a fiery sky.

A giant cloud formation hovers in the Netherlands. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

Clouds are a gorgeous contrast against a deep-blue sky.

Droppert's cloud photos were "taken during a warm and sunny afternoon in June in my hometown in Rotterdam, The Netherlands." She said she likes the "contrasting blue tones" in this photo in particular.

Cloud formations engulf an airplane. Courtesy of Claire Droppert

An airplane can look as small as a bird in an expansive sky.

Photographer Claire Droppert said she loves this photo because it demonstrates the unbelievable size of clouds when compared to the small plane.

Pitchfork dunes surround salt and clay in Namibia in South Africa. Courtesy of Erez Marom

Some land formations, like the famous pitchfork dune in the Namibia desert, can also be a breathtaking example of nature at its best.

This photo was taken at sunrise in the Sossusvlei salt pan.

Bright striped and winding rock formations make up the Coyote Buttes. Crisma/ Getty Images

The Coyote Buttes are a breathtaking geological feature on the Utah and Arizona border.

The Coyote Buttes are known as "The Wave" because of the undulating red and orange rock formations. While it's a popular tourist destination, only 20 visitors are allowed into the region per day to protect its natural beauty.