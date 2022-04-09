ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Charged in NH Hit-and-Run That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

By Thea DiGiammerino
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another driver on the side of the highway in New Hampshire fighting for his life, according...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 13-year-old boy. Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, a crash occurred at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side. Lansing Police were dispatched to the area at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured 13-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANSING, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man charged in puppy theft

As people across social media post photos of their beloved pets for National Puppy Day on Wednesday, there’s word of an arrest in a local puppy theft. Justin LeClair of Manchester, New Hampshire is facing a felony charge for the alleged theft of a Rottweiler puppy earlier this month.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
News-Democrat

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.

A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy