Hollywood, AL

K9 Xena Uncovers Drugs And Cash

By Sherri Blevins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 1, 2022, Hollywood Police Officer McCarver stopped a Buick Enclave for traffic violations in the early morning hours. Tammy Michele Stone of Bryant, AL, operated the vehicle. Suspicious behavior alerted...

Utica Police seize drugs, cash in arrest

UTICA — A Utica man is facing felony drug possession charges for trafficking cocaine out of a residence on Downer Avenue, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Orlando Flagg, 50, was distributing narcotics out of a residence on Downer Avenue over a period of time. Police said they conducted an extensive investigation into drug trafficking, which led to two search warrants being executed on the residence.
UTICA, NY
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jackson County, AL
Hollywood, AL
Bryant, AL
Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
