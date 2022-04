Errol Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Yordenis Ugas this weekend.Spence Jr, 32, defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title.It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged.READ MORE: The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankingsThe 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO