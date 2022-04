Vicki and Bill Brown (Photo provided/Tara Matonican) William "Bill" and Vicki Brown are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Bill married the former Vicki Harvey on March 24, 1972 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland. The couple have three children, Tracy Augustine, Jeff Brown and Tara Matonican, all of Midland. They also have four grandchildren.

