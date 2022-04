ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Buried in the basement of the Minnesota State Office Building, a barbershop with a rich history is abuzz with customers again as the pandemic eases and more return work at the Capitol complex. “I think we’re on the right track,” said Josh Kirkpatrick, owner of Capitol Barbers. “Things are starting to open up a little bit more. More people are starting to come back on campus, so we’re headed in the right direction. But there’s still plenty of room to regrow or continue to grow.” The State Office Building, just to the west of the State Capitol, opened...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO