TOPEKA — While publicly available data may lag, medical experts at a Kansas hospital system say the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is slowly rising and is already affecting pandemic response. The variant has yet to become the most prevalent strain in Kansas, but as cases become more common in some areas of […] The post As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO