Southampton 0-6 Chelsea, Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: Premier League – as it happened

5.12pm BST

Time to turn to the Grand National. There’s a horse in it called Domaine De L’Isle (hat tip: my nephew Arthur). According to the betting, it’s a no-hoper, but I feel obliged to cheer it on. For more informed updates, click here .

That’s it from me. Thanks for your company, correspondence and comments on the validity of Martinelli’s disallowed goal. See you tomorrow for the next relegation arm-wrestle, Norwich v Burnley.



Related: Mason Mount and Timo Werner double up as Chelsea put six past Southampton

Related: Brighton and Mwepu stun Arsenal to damage Champions League hopes

Related: Time running short for Watford as Jack Harrison seals handsome win for Leeds

Related: Gordon strikes against Manchester United to boost Everton survival hopes

Related: Celtic thrash St Johnstone 7-0 to tighten grip on Scottish Premiership title

5.06pm BST

Back to the Dundee derby. “United still undefeated against Dundee at Tannadice since 2004,” says Simon McMahon, “though they tried their best to remedy that by throwing away a two-goal lead. Finished 2-2, and United secure a top-six place.”

5.00pm BST

“United so bad, Arsenal bottling it,” says Gary Neville on Twitter. “Over to you Spurs.”

4.58pm BST

Full time! Arsenal 1-2 Brighton

Brighton cling on! And Arsenal lose two in a row. So they don’t make Man United pay for their defeat, but they do hand Spurs a huge opportunity.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is happy with the result. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

His Arsenal counterpart, Mikel Arteta, less so. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

4.56pm BST

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton Save! By Martinez, from Nketiah. Block! By someone else. Ramsdale is in Brighton’s box.

4.54pm BST

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton They’re having six minutes of added time, so about two to go. Odegaard sees another opening but can’t quite find Saka.

4.53pm BST

Full time! Watford 0-3 Leeds

Game over, and season over, very possibly, for Watford. They still can’t do anything at home.

4.52pm BST

Full time! Southampton 0-6 Chelsea

It was a rout for an hour, then a 0-0 draw.

4.51pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Odegaard 89)

A twist! Odegaard hits the woodwork, then finds the net, with help from a deflection. And we have a home goal at last.

Arsenal’s Martin Oedegaard lets fly .... Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

And Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez is beaten by Odegaard\’s deflected shot. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

4.49pm BST

“It is like an identity switch farce at the Emirates,” says Jeremy Dresner. “The team with something to fight for – flat, limp, uninspired, insipid. The team with nothing to play for – spunky, combative, slick. Do these guys even look at the league table?”



4.47pm BST

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea Something has gone terribly wrong with Chelsea. They haven’t scored for half an hour.

4.46pm BST

“Just to throw fuel on the fire,” says Martin Crookall, “does anyone really want to start adding another subjective factor - i.e. does it matter? - into the offside rule?”

4.44pm BST

Goal! Watford 0-3 Leeds (Harrison 85)

Leeds are on fire! Jack Harrison, so prolific this year, makes sure of the win with a blast from the left. Leeds now have 33 points this season and ten of them have come from the past four games. Jesse Marsch, take a bow.

Jack Harrison (left) celebrates with Crysencio Summerville after scoring Leeds United’s third. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

4.41pm BST

David de Gea has called Manchester United’s performance today “a disgrace”. Full story here from Andy Hunter.

4.39pm BST

Arsenal 0-2 Brighton Arsenal have had one shot on target in 75 minutes. Plus the disallowed header from Martinelli, which we will surely be hearing more about. And to add to Arsenal’s woes, Tariq Lamptey is coming on, replacing the scorer of the second goal, Mwepu.

4.37pm BST

“Chelsea fans chanting Roman Abramovich’s name,” says the football writer John Aizlewood on Twitter. “They sure can read a room.”

4.37pm BST

Watford 0-2 Leeds The second goal came from a cock-up at the back involving Kamara and Samir, who conspired to leave Rodrigo with only Ben Foster to beat.

4.35pm BST

Coming up: Villa-Spurs It’s the 5.30pm game, and Barry Glendinning is on the MBM for us.

4.32pm BST

Goal! Watford 0-2 Leeds (Rodrigo 73)

The nightmare gets worse. “Game over,” says Sky’s Clinton Morrison.

Rodrigo Moreno scores Leed’s second goal past Watford keeper Ben Foster. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Rodrigo celebrates his goal. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

4.31pm BST

Watford 0-1 Leeds If Watford’s season were a movie, it would be Nightmare At Vicarage Road. They’ve had more shots than Leeds (8-5), and more clear-cut chances (2-0), but only one of those eight has been on target.

4.29pm BST

Goal! Arsenal 0-2 Brighton (Mwepu 67)

A screamer on the half-volley from Enock Mwepu! And Arsenal’s week is going from bad to awful.



Enock Mwepu doubles Brighton’s lead. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Mwepu celebrates. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

4.23pm BST

All three of these games are past the hour now, and we still don’t have a single home goal. You have to feel for the crowds.

“It always tickles me,” says Charlie Robinson, “seeing football fans tying themselves in knots trying to justify criticism of whatever decision goes against their team. Once you’ve typed out words such as ‘While the Arsenal goal may have been correctly ruled offside...’ or ‘it’s likely that Martinelli was a hair offside...’, you should probably read those words back to yourself and consider very carefully whether you want to continue the point by arguing that the goal should have stood.”

4.20pm BST

“Shock transfer,” says Ben Hayes, picking up on my post from 16:11. “Not surprised that Chelsea are stuffing Saints if they’ve signed Harry Kane.” Ha, sorry, I meant Kane. Will tweak it now.

4.19pm BST

Watford 0-1 Leeds Big chance for Watford! They’ve been better since half-time, but when the chance comes, to Ismaila Sarr, he has all the old pros in the BT studio holding their heads in their hands.

4.17pm BST

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea It really could have been worse: Chelsea have had 13 shots on target, and three off target – those must be the three from Werner that hit the woodwork. Southampton have managed one shot on target, three off. They made another change at half-time, by the way: Diallo for Adam Armstrong. And Thomas Tuchel sent on Pulisic for Havertz.

Are you a lawyer, I asked Alex Whitney a few minutes ago. “A quick glance at my (mostly) empty billfold confirms that, indeed, no I’m not,” he replies. “I’m a public school teacher. Almost as close as Martinelli to being onside.” Oof.

4.13pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Mount 55)

Anything Werner can do, Mount can do too. He gets his second and at this rate, Southampton might settle for another 9-0.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount celebrates scoring their sixth goal. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

4.11pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-5 Chelsea (Werner 50)

More of the same! Made by Kante, who drew a parry from Forster, giving Werner a tap-in.

Timo Werner slots home his second of the day and Chelsea’s fifth goal. Photograph: Kieran Cleeves/PA

4.10pm BST

Arsenal 0-1 Brighton Mikel Arteta, who is not shy of a half-time shake-up, has switched to a back three,. Bakayo Saka has moved to right wing-back.

4.08pm BST

“While the Arsenal goal may have been correctly ruled offside,” says Robert Speed, “one does need to ask if the offside rule is fit for purpose in that instance. Martinelli and about 4 Brighton defenders are within a few feet of the goal-line, and when Martinelli heads the ball he’s well in front of those 4 Brighton defenders. People love to argue about the complexity of the rule, but in that case (and many others) it has a bit of a nonsensical outcome. Martinelli was not gaining any advantage whatsoever.” Ah, the spirit rather than the letter. It ought to count for something, but I’m not sure it does.

4.06pm BST

As things stand, Chelsea are on 62 points and Arsenal on 55, both from 30 games. Spurs, also on 30, are a point behind Arsenal; they play later at Villa Park. Man United, on 51 points from 31 games, are seventh, below West Ham on goal difference.

At the other end of the table, Watford are 19th on 23 points from 31 games, a point behind Burnley (who have two games in hand). Everton, after 30 games, are 17th on 28 points, three behind Leeds but with two games in hand. This is all assuming our 3pm matches stay as they are, which, in two cases out of three, may well be premature.

3.57pm BST

“I do think it’s likely that Martinelli was a hair offside,” says Alex Whitney, “but I don’t see how you overturn something when it’s not clear and obvious (at least from any angle we could see). The potential to set a dangerous precedent when disallowing something seemingly based on an educated guess is a concern.” Are you, by any chance, a lawyer?

3.56pm BST

“I’ve often wondered,” says Peter Oh, “why iPhone users are so dogmatic about the supposed superiority of their product over all others. The dots over the n thing does go some way toward clarifying things. But as long as I can tap out (Pervis, Villareal left-back) Estupiñán on my humble phone I won’t feel like I’m missing out. Anyway, how are AЯsenal doing?” Ouch.

3.55pm BST

Half-time! Southampton 0-4 Chelsea

It’s been a rout at St Mary’s and it could have been even worse. Timo Werner has hit the woodwork three times and Fraser Forster, according to Sky’s Paul Merson, “has made two unbelievable saves”.

3.53pm BST

Half-time: Arsenal 0-1 Brighton

Brighton hang onto their slender lead, with a little help from the VAR. And we still haven’t had a home goal since Anthony Gordon’s winner at Goodison Park.

3.51pm BST

Half-time: Watford 0-1 Leeds

Watford are still in the mire, thanks to Raphinha’s strike that went in off the post.

3.50pm BST

NO GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Brighton

The check is a long one ... the boos are ringing out ... and the decision is ... offside! It took three minutes, 40 seconds.

It’s not good news for Gabriel Martinelli or Arsenal. Photograph: Ian Walton/AP

3.47pm BST

GOAL? Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (Martinelli 45+2)

Martinelli swoops on Gabriel’s header, but VAR is checking for offside...

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli heads home but will it stand? Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

3.43pm BST

Arsenal 0-1 Brighton “Arsenal have created absolutely nothing,” says Chris Sutton on BT Sport, “just like on Monday night at Palace.”

Back to Everton. “One good thing about Everton’s predicament,” says Ian Copestake, “if they truly still are in the woods is that they can then fashion a paddle.” Frank Lampard has many talents, but I’m not sure that’s one of them.



3.38pm BST

Southampton 0-4 Chelsea Ralph Hasenhuttl needs to do something, and he does: he takes Oriol Romeu off and brings on Yan Valery to bolster the defence. It’s both early in the game for a substitution, and almost certainly too late.

3.36pm BST

So we’ve had six goals in our three games, and every one of them has come from the away team.

3.35pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-4 Chelsea (Havertz 31)

Another one! It’s Kai Havertz this time, after Werner. hit the post for the umpteenth time this afternoon. Southampton have a job on their hands to avoid another of those 9-0s.

Kai Havertz (left) celebrates with Timo Werner after scoring Chelsea’s fourth goal. Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

3.32pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Brighton (Trossard 28)

Ooh! Arsenal pay a high price for their reshuffle as Granit Xhaka drifts out of position at left-back, allowing Dunk to release Mwepu, who looks up and sees Trossard in acres. He finishes neatly from 12 yards, and that’s the first goal Brighton have scored with their feet in eight league games.

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard shoots ... Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

And scores. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Trossard celebrates his goal with Moises Caicedo. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

As do the Brighton fans. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

3.27pm BST

“And talking of fixtures,” says Phil Grey, “Watford have Leeds, Brentford and Burnley at home before they play Everton at home in May (and they beat them 5-2 at Goodison). Everton are still in the woods.”

3.25pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-3 Chelsea (Werner 22)

Take that, Mary Waltz, says Timo Werner, as he latches onto a long ball, leaves Fraser Forster for dead, and shows all the composure he’s been lacking for the past 18 months.

Timo Werner (right) waltzes past Southampton’s goalkeeper Fraser Forster and slots the ball home for Chelsea’s third. Photograph: Vincent Mignott/EPA

3.23pm BST

GOAL! Watford 0-1 Leeds (Raphinha 21)

A body blow for Watford as Dan James wins a 50-50 and Raphinha, the best player on either side, beats Ben Foster at his near post.

Leeds United’s Raphinha thumps home the opening goal of the game. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

Raphinha celebrates with Rodrigo (right). Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

3.22pm BST

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton You’d expect Arsenal to dominate at home against Brighton, but it’s been very even on paper: possession 52-48, shots 1-1, passes 118-110. Sounds as if Arsenal are missing Thomas Partey.

3.19pm BST

Southampton 0-2 Chelsea In no time, Mason Mount has moved up to fourth-equal in the PL goals-plus-assists table. Top five: Salah 30, Son 20, Kane 18, Bowen and Mount 17. Hat-tip to Statman Dave .

3.17pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-2 Chelsea (Mount 15)

Mount again! Smashing it in on the half-volley. Chelsea are back in business after a bad week.

Mason Mount fires home to double Chelsea’s lead. Photograph: Kieran Cleeves/PA

3.14pm BST

“Timo Werner,” says Mary Waltz. “42 PL matches. Three goals. One PL goal this season. Compared to the expectations coming in, huge flop, eh?” Yes – but Chelsea get goals from all over the pitch, so it’s not costing them much.

3.12pm BST

Southampton 0-1 Chelsea That is Marcos Alonso’s first goal since the opening day of the season, and it was made by Mason Mount with what sounds like a lovely piece of skill. But Saints haven’t given up: Ward-Prowse comes close with a free kick from the right.

3.09pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Chelsea (Alonso 8)

First blood to Chelsea!

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso sticks the ball home to open the scoring. Photograph: Kieran Cleeves/PA

3.08pm BST

“Love the MBM,” says Richard Stant. Is there a but coming? Sort of. “Just to make the point, most phones won’t let you put an umlaut over an n. Look: n. It’s impossible. Spın̈al Tap will have to remain for the pre-iPhone age.”

3.05pm BST

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea Chelsea go up the other end and hit the post! It’s Timo Werner, with a low shot, on the counter after a Southampton corner.

3.04pm BST

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea An early free kick for the peerless James Ward-Prowse, but it’s too deep for a shot and Chelsea cope easily with his cross.

3.02pm BST

The whistle has blown on all three of our games.

3.01pm BST

“Some bemusement amongst Arsenal fans,” says Charles Antaki, “seeing Alexandre Lacazette upfront again; the old warhorse is more horse than war these days, and in the mind of some, not that far off the knacker’s yard. But he could yet hoof one into the net.” Yes, he’s been having a strange time of it. He seems to be a false nine these days, like Harry Kane without the goals.

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus cheers the Gooners ahead of kick off. Photograph: Alan Walter/Shutterstock

2.58pm BST

Correction: Everton are not out of the woods. Rick Harris (14:36) makes a very good point about the fixture list. Everton have still to play Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as Leicester twice. Burnley’s pictures are gentler, and they have a game in hand – against Norwich tomorrow. Everton should stay up, but then we’ve been saying that all season.

2.52pm BST

“Everton win helps Spurs, if ever United were a threat,” says Yash Gupta. “Lampard stays for next season – more fun for everyone not connected to Everton.” Ha.

2.36pm BST

“I agree that United are out of contention for fourth place,” says Rick Harris, “but looking at Everton’s run in, I would say they will need a lot more than a win against the easiest ‘big team’ to turn over. United look like the season can’t finish soon enough and it is hard to see where they go from here with that squad. If it is Ten Hag as the new manager, he would be well advised to bring his best 11 players with him.” Harsh but fair.

2.32pm BST

And another! From our Everton correspondent, Mary Waltz. “There shall be no slander towards United today,” she says. “With my Everton squad facing elimination the Red Devils gifted us three points. That kind of generosity should be applauded.” Ha. I know United were poor, but the goal came from a big fat deflection, so perhaps the generosity was on the part of the gods. Anyway, the upshot is that Frank Lampard lives to fight another day, and Ralf Rangnick may as well step down now. Is Michael Carrick still available?

2.28pm BST

An email! From our Scottish correspondent, Simon McMahon. “ It’s derby day in Dundee,” he writes, “as United look to confirm their place in the top six with three points against a Dundee side who will almost certainly be relegated should they lose today. So all to play for. United haven’t lost to their neighbours at Tannadice for 18 years, which is making me as nervous as a Spïnal Tap drummer. There’s an Edinburgh derby too at Tynecastle, and it’s Aberdeen v Ross County, Livingston v Motherwell and champions-elect Celtic v St. Johnstone.” Thanks Simon. Love that umlaut, but at the risk of being picky, wasn’t it supposed to be on the N?

2.22pm BST

Everton win!

Everton have hung onto their 1-0 lead over Manchester United, largely thanks to Jordan Pickford, who has been immense. That means Everton are probably out of the woods, and United are probably out of the Champions League race. Join Barry Glendinning on the MBM here .

2.14pm BST

Teams: Watford v Leeds

Roy Hodgson keeps calm and names an unchanged side.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Joao Pedro, Hernandez.

Subs: Bachmann, King, Masina, Cathcart, Kalu , Cleverley, Sierralta, Kayembe , Dennis .

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.

2.12pm BST

Teams: Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Stuart Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Adam Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Redmond, Perraud, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Chalobah, James, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic .

2.10pm BST

Teams: Arsenal v Brighton

Granit Xhaka continues as a makeshift left-back – and will be relieved to find Tariq Lamptey on the bench.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Xhaka; Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Nketiah, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson, Pepe .

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Mwepu, Gross, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister; Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Alzate, March, Offiah, Sarmiento.

1.52pm BST

Preamble

Afternoon everyone and welcome to Saturday afternoon at the football. It’s an old tradition that is slowly shrinking, like an old person. But what today’s 3pm kick-offs lack in quantity, they make up for in quality. There are only three games but they all count: two are part of the tussle for the top four, and the third is a relegation dogfight.

Arsenal v Brighton After being pummelled by Palace on Monday, Arsenal badly need a win. Brighton badly need a goal: they’ve managed only one in their past seven league games, after grabbing 11 in the previous seven. They haven’t scored against Arsenal since 2019-20, but they did the double over them then, so they have a reason to believe – and Tariq Lamptey’s eyes will be lighting up at the thought of taking on Nuno Tavares.

Southampton v Chelsea It’s the Peter Osgood derby! Ossie had his ups’n’downs and so, just lately, have his old clubs. Southampton, usually so hard to beat at St Mary’s, have lost two home games in a row – to Newcastle and Watford, of all people. Chelsea, too, have had back-to-back shockers at home, caving in to Brentford and Real Madrid. But their away form has been formidable all season, with ten wins out of 15, the same as Liverpool.

Watford v Leeds The most experienced manager in the Premier League, Roy Hodgson, against the least, Jesse Marsch. Watford are in dire straits, desperate for a win following Burnley’s resurgence in midweek. Leeds are in clover after racking up seven points in three games. Anything could happen.