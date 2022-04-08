ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

2 Players Accept Offers To Continue Their Collegiate Careers

Cover picture for the articleIt is always an exciting moment for players at the junior college level when they recieve offers to continue their collegiate careers. Couple of SPC Titans were given offers recently in Sophomore Jaider Morelos and Freshman Ivan Martinez to continue their college careers after playing for St. Pete. Jaider...

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
