ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The best hunting blind

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The key to a successful hunt isn’t always gear or marksmanship. Animals are skittish by nature, and when they see a human, they will know that something is brewing. That is why you need a hunting blind. The...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
KATU.com

New Skill Hunting

The author of "The Art of Soulful Persuasion" talked to Kara about "skill hunting" and the impact it can have on your life. Click here for more information about Jason. -Sometimes you have to dig deep to find new skills and keep learning to develop passions. Then you can use those skills and passions to give back in a unique way.
ARTS
thecinemaholic.com

4 Best Hunting Shows on Netflix Right Now

The outdoors and the Palaeolithic lifestyle have always been a fascination for most of us and one big reason behind this is that it’s engraved deep within our roots. We find a sense of purpose out there in the wild where our only motive in life is survival. Two and a half million years ago when men first lived on the surface of the Earth, their lives were far more different from the lives that we live today. Their priorities were simple yet not-so-easy and revolved around one core principle — only the fit shall survive. They would spend days hunting down animals, so that later at the end of the day they could get enough nutrition. Our lives are a lot more complex now and our priorities keep shifting but they definitely don’t rely on survival directly. In fact, a lot of our priorities rely on bland materialistic pleasures of the world where surviving has become a lot easier but a sense of purpose is something that seems to be diminishing.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting Blind#Eyesight#The Blind#Turkey#Bestreviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewPelican

Fishing Report: The luckiest fisherman ever

Jake Seiden caught a black grouper with us a few days back. Jake actually showed up to our Mission Fishin’ event last Saturday and, as I was greeting him and his family, he told me that he wanted to catch a grouper. The sea conditions were really rough so...
HOBBIES
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

WATCH: First Baby Eaglet Of 2022 Hatches On DNR Eagle Cam

Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
ANIMALS
Beaver County Times

Outdoors: Seasons are changing, so is the fishing

The ice is melted and open water is everywhere. As nature wakes up from its long winter nap, appetites are huge and procreation is the driving force for most of Pennsylvania’s wildlife.  For the next two months or so, those two forces are what every angler should keep in mind as they hit...
HOBBIES
99.5 WKDQ

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
Bring Me The News

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on Lake of the Woods

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral. Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy