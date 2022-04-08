The best hunting blind

The outdoors and the Palaeolithic lifestyle have always been a fascination for most of us and one big reason behind this is that it’s engraved deep within our roots. We find a sense of purpose out there in the wild where our only motive in life is survival. Two and a half million years ago when men first lived on the surface of the Earth, their lives were far more different from the lives that we live today. Their priorities were simple yet not-so-easy and revolved around one core principle — only the fit shall survive. They would spend days hunting down animals, so that later at the end of the day they could get enough nutrition. Our lives are a lot more complex now and our priorities keep shifting but they definitely don’t rely on survival directly. In fact, a lot of our priorities rely on bland materialistic pleasures of the world where surviving has become a lot easier but a sense of purpose is something that seems to be diminishing.

