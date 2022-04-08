ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffitt identifies key factor in colorectal cancer development

Cover picture for the articleTampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers identified an immunosuppressive environment is key to the progression of...

MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Ultrasounds can identify a woman's risk of eventually developing deadly ovarian cancer that kills 13,000 US women every year, study finds

A simple ultrasound may be able to detect signs that a woman is at risk for ovarian cancer, potentially avoiding unnecessary surgery to treat the deadly cancer, a study finds. Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York found that an ultrasound can determine whether an ovarian lesion is benign or can eventually become cancerous.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify overgrowth of key brain structure in babies who later develop autism

The amygdala is a small structure deep in the brain important for interpreting the social and emotional meaning of sensory input—from recognizing emotion in faces to interpreting fearful images that inform us about potential dangers in our surroundings. Historically the amygdala has been thought to play a prominent role in the difficulties with social behavior that are central to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Evidence in mice that bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize

Bacteria promote cancer metastasis by bolstering the strength of host cells against mechanical stress in the bloodstream, promoting cell survival during tumor progression, researchers report April 7th in the journal Cell. "Our study reveals that the cancer cell's behavior is also controlled by the microbes hiding inside tumors, the majority...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

What Role Do Bitter Taste Receptors Play in Cancer?

A person’s perception of bitter taste is initiated by TAS2Rs, a family of G protein-coupled receptors that were originally identified in Type II taste receptor cells (gustatory cells) found in the mouth. However, it is now known that TAS2Rs are widely expressed throughout the body in non-gustatory tissues, suggesting that they mediate additional roles besides taste perception. Putative functions of TAS2Rs in cancer have been reported since the 1970s, yet to date, no causal relationship has been established.
CANCER
Bridget Mulroy

Cancer Cells Feed On Iron: Scientists Have An Advantage

Huge developments in cancer research.(Erdark/iStock) After years of research on genetic mutations of cells and a key discovery made of cells carrying KRAS gene mutations having large amounts of a reactive form of iron, scientists can attack this aspect of the mutated cells by delivering cancer medications to the “ferroaddicted” cells without causing damage to the healthy cells. This approach could spare cancer patients a significant level of discomfort going forward.
scitechdaily.com

“Time Jump” by 30 Years: Old Skins Cells Reprogrammed To Regain Youthful Function

Findings could lead to targeted approach for treating aging. Research from the Babraham Institute has developed a method to ‘time jump’ human skin cells by 30 years, turning back the aging clock for cells without losing their specialized function. Work by researchers in the Institute’s Epigenetics research program has been able to partly restore the function of older cells, as well as rejuvenating the molecular measures of biological age. The research is published today (April 7, 2022) in the journal eLife and whilst at an early stage of exploration, it could revolutionize regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Treating colorectal cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating colorectal cancer. Cancer inside the colon and cancer inside the rectum often are referred to together as colorectal cancer. Approximately 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.
CANCER
WKRG

Doctor Is In: Identifying cancer symptoms

Dr. Brittany Case from Southern Cancer Center joined us to discuss a common question among patients, “I’m concerned about a symptom, what should I do next?”. Knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Watch as Dr. Case walks us through the process of identifying a worrisome symptom and the steps taken next to confirm a cancer diagnosis.
MOBILE, AL

