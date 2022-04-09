Car Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a car last week. Police said that on March 20 at 6:16 p.m., the car was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of North High Street. The owner, a 26-year-old woman, […]
Car theft in the US and many other countries is just out of control. Thieves who are obviously supported by some well-funded organized criminal rings are able to break into and start modern vehicles with push-button ignitions in mere minutes. One of the most favorite target of these thieves are Dodge muscle cars, especially the upline models. They make for great getaway cars, as you’re about to see in this crazy badge cam footage out of Ohio.
Five cars were stolen in less than an hour early Thursday in Hauppauge, according to police. The vehicles were parked on Bezel Lane, Maureen Drive, Steven Place and Sandra Drive. Authorities say all five cars were left unlocked with key fobs inside. Detectives are searching into whether these thefts are...
Police received a report at 9:21 a.m. Monday of multiple items stolen from a storage unit at 601 Pilot St. Police arrested Frank Lucellerson Undra Tubbs, 46, on probable cause for driving while intoxicated and refusal to test after a vehicle reportedly hit a pole at the Clark gas station at a high rate of speed at 4:57 a.m. Monday at 701 S. Broadway.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: W. 117th Street. A man at 12:24 p.m. March 9 reported his car was stolen after he parked it to go into McDonald’s and his friend went into the nearby Walgreens store. The driver left the keys in the vehicle, which was gone when he returned.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
