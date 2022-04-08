Martha Eleanor Roberts McDaniel

Booker Earl and Eleanor Delores (Schroeder) Johnson of Paradise, Utah, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 23. They were married on March 23, 1962, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They started their family in Granite where 9 of their children were born. In 1979 Earl started his own company and moved the family to Logan where our youngest brother was born, making us a family of 10 kids. When Mom and Dad bought the house there were just a few small trees on the property, through the years they added a garden, more trees, a greenhouse, more trees, a wood shop for Dad more trees and a barn and tack room for Mom’s horses, peacocks, chickens, turkeys and many cows making it the Paradise that it is now. We kids have tried our best to keep Mom and Dad on their toes, life in the Johnson house was never boring. They’ve enjoyed many adventures in life together, with several trips to Europe, Bahamas, Hawaii, Canada, cruises to Alaska, and trips around the Continental U.S.

PARADISE, UT ・ 23 DAYS AGO