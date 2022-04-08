Community Yard Sale

Springtime evokes a craving for all things new, which often includes giving living spaces a refresh. That sense of renewal usually means cleaning thoroughly while culling through items that accumulated over the past year, which can mean extra cash if you decide to sell what you don’t want to keep. If you’re looking to purge things while making a bit of money, a great way to do so is to have a garage sale.

