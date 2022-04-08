Community Yard Sale

Springtime brings a variety of outdoor activities to The Woodlands area, including Easter events, races and triathlons as well as a golf tournament. Participants in the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt can bring flashlights, cameras and baskets. The entrance fee includes the egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special snack. 7:45-8:45 p.m. $15 (resident), $20 (nonresident), $5 sibling discount. Terramont Park, 8500 Terramont Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3950. www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.
Comments / 0