SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could get $2 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Health and CDC. The money is spread out across two grants. The first is just over $1.4 million, and will be used to pay an outside company to continue working with the health department on testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO