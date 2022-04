A central Iowa child psychologist is being sanctioned by the state a second time for negligent patient care. According to the Iowa Board of Psychology, DeAnn Nerem, a pediatric neuropsychologist who practices at Nerem Neuropsychological Services in West Des Moines, is guilty of negligence in the practice of her profession. The board alleges Nerem failed […] The post Child psychologist sanctioned a second time for negligent patient care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 26 DAYS AGO