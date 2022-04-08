Athlete of the Week 4-8-22

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold baseball is 12-7 through 19 games and that is due in large part to the team’s top two pitchers, who as it happens, are both freshman. “Well, it’s really nice, but it’s a little scary too, so it’s a little bit of both.” Arnold head coach Chris Jones says when talking about his two young aces. Jones, wasn’t expecting freshman to be number one and two. He was expecting senior, Colton Dorsey to be his ace. ”He’s come down with some tendonitis in his arm, so he just hasn’t been able to go.” Jones says. That has thrust Cooper Moss and Eli Blair into the spotlight on the mound for the Marlins. ”These kids have really responded. I mean, Cooper and Eli have thrown the majority of our innings, and they’ve kept us in every game they’ve pitched. They’ve done a great job, and you really can’t ask for anymore from a freshman, from what these two guys have done.” The right-handed and left-handed pitchers may be wearing the same Arnold blue on game day, but they’ve been wearing the same jersey for a while.

