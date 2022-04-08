ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Athlete of the Week 4-8-22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuerrero drove in eight Gators over three games last week, including a six-RBI performance against Cape Coral. He batted .600 across each of the three Island Coast victories, hit two homers, scored...

Blair and Moss shining as freshman on the mound for Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold baseball is 12-7 through 19 games and that is due in large part to the team’s top two pitchers, who as it happens, are both freshman. “Well, it’s really nice, but it’s a little scary too, so it’s a little bit of both.” Arnold head coach Chris Jones says when talking about his two young aces. Jones, wasn’t expecting freshman to be number one and two. He was expecting senior, Colton Dorsey to be his ace. ”He’s come down with some tendonitis in his arm, so he just hasn’t been able to go.” Jones says. That has thrust Cooper Moss and Eli Blair into the spotlight on the mound for the Marlins. ”These kids have really responded. I mean, Cooper and Eli have thrown the majority of our innings, and they’ve kept us in every game they’ve pitched. They’ve done a great job, and you really can’t ask for anymore from a freshman, from what these two guys have done.” The right-handed and left-handed pitchers may be wearing the same Arnold blue on game day, but they’ve been wearing the same jersey for a while.
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
Seniors Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren and Joanne Allen-Taylor move on from Texas basketball team

Texas seniors Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren will both look to play basketball elsewhere next season. This week, theballout.com reported that both Ebo and Warren had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Neither Ebo or Warren have publicly acknowledged their plans but their departures were confirmed to the American-Statesman by a Texas source. ...
