ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

No. 40 FIU Blanks FAU 4-0 on Senior Day to Close Out Regular Season

fiusports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI - The No. 40 FIU women's tennis team didn't waste any time in handing FAU a 4-0 defeat on Friday afternoon in its final dual match of the regular season - marking its fifth consecutive victory and 14th in its last 15 matches overall. Friday's clash also marked...

fiusports.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee ties SEC record with 8-3 win over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball came from behind to beat Missouri 8-3 and in the process tied an SEC record on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0. It...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball gets 23rd straight win, sweeps Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball brought out the brooms and swept Missouri with a 4-3 win on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium after taking the first two games on Friday and Saturday. The top-ranked Vols have now won 23 consecutive games. They’re just one win shy of tying the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 5 Vols

The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team dropped a road match against No.12 Kentucky, 4-3, Friday in Lexington. The Volunteers (17-6, 5-4 SEC) fell in the dual match despite capturing the doubles point. Tennessee swept both completed doubles matches against the Wildcats (16-6, 7-2). At No. 1 doubles, UT’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBIR

Beck hits a grand slam in Tennessee's 11-4 win over Missouri on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball kept the winning streak alive with an 11-4 win against Missouri Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after two Tigers' solo home runs. Tennessee would take the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back-to-back solo home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Joel Ortega and Evan Russell.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Series Finale to FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series finale to FIU, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field. After recording wins on Friday and Saturday to capture a series victory over the Panthers, the Hilltoppers were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday after FIU fought back from a 5-2 deficit with four answered runs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols defeat Georgia to even series

No. 11 Tennessee defeated Georgia Saturday in Athens to even the Southeastern Conference series. Tennessee (26-11, 8-5 SEC) scored nine runs over the first three innings en route to defeating the No. 16 Bulldogs (32-8,6-5), 11-5, at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. UT scored first when Zaida Puni came home...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy