ST. LOUIS – Just playing at Busch Stadium is enough to make a memory for high school teams. Cade Hardy took it a step further and put together a first inning to remember. The Edwardsville senior made a diving catch with his back to the infield to save two runs and then roped a two-run triple into right during a six-run first inning to help the Tigers to a 12-0 victory over the Jackson Indians on Sunday afternoon.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO