MATIT Board of Trustees Open Meeting

Steva Havick Judge was sworn in as a member of the Monroe County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees on Feb. 23. Havick Judge replaces Lorraine Starcevic who left the board in September of 2021. The board held a public hearing on the proposed budget. There were no public comments....
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arborites Aidan Sova and Catherine Hadley want to serve the Tree Town community by empowering the Ann Arbor District Library. To do that, the two have announced their candidacies to join the library system’s Board of Trustees. “As a low-income youth, summertime could...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The Saginaw Township Board of Trustees recently finalized its schedule of public meetings for the community’s 2022-23 fiscal calendar. The group meets at Saginaw Township Hall, 4980 Shattuck, at the Center Road intersection. While most meetings begin at 5:30 p.m., three gatherings launch at 11:30 a.m.
EL PASO, Texas– Tuesday was the first SISD board meeting with the new superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman, just one week after his initial start date. During the meeting Dr. Carman presented the topic of hiring new legal counsel before the contract with their current firm expires in September. Some...
The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Best Western, State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. On the agenda will be candidates for SFCC's Board of Trustees. For future Pachyderm meeting schedules go to http://www.pettisgop.org/pachyderm.html.
Geary Community Hospital Trustees will conduct their monthly meeting on Tuesday at noon at the Medical Arts II Building Conference Room. The agenda items range from reports by both the chief financial officer and chief executive officer to updates from the Geary County Commission, GCH medical staff, Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and GCH Auxiliary.
