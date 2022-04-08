ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Workshop for Raleigh Medal of Arts Application

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Interested in submitting a nomination application for the 2022 Raleigh Medal of Arts?

Then join us for the Raleigh Medal of Arts Nomination Application Workshop led by musician, writer, and editor Rita Lewis!

The workshop will discuss the Raleigh Medal of Arts nomination process and include a review of the updated guidelines, the newly revised nomination form, and tips on how to write a strong narrative. Information about the timeline and the evaluation process will also be shared during this workshop. This session will be recorded and posted on the Raleigh Medal of Arts webpage.

Event Details

  • When: Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Location: Pullen Arts Center, 105 Pullen Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
  • Cost: Free

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Milton Arts Guild scholarship applications due May 5

Milton Arts Guild has opened the application process for its 2022 student scholarship, which is designed to help a deserving high school senior in the Cape school district. Each year, Milton Arts Guild offers a scholarship to a local art student to pursue his/her continuing education. Students can attend Cape Henlopen High School or private school or be home-schooled, as long as they reside in the Cape district. The scholarship will be awarded at the end of the school year.
MILTON, DE
KHON2

Free art workshop for keiki and family in Kaploei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the next two Saturdays Kapolei Commons and Hawaii Contemporary have teamed up to host upcycling workshops in front of Regal Kapolei 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Organizers of the event say they are rethinking possibilities of waste with upcycling workshops that will teach keiki...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Cleveland.com

University of Akron seeks applicants for free, pre-college summer art program

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron is accepting applications for Make it at Myers, its free pre-college art program at the Myers School of Art this summer. The two-week, in-person program is open to current high school sophomores and juniors who are interested in art and design. The program showcases how the university works across disciplines and includes open studios in the areas of ceramics, photography, painting/drawing, maker lab and graphic design. Several field trips to area museums and galleries are also included in the experience.
AKRON, OH
WJTV 12

Jim Weatherly to posthumously receive UM Medal for the Arts

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The late renowned songwriter and University of Mississippi alumnus Jim Weatherly will be honored with the University of Mississippi (UM) inaugural Medal for the Arts on April 21, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The event will feature country […]
OXFORD, MS
cbs17

Rooster found taking a stroll in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A stray rooster was found wandering Raleigh streets Monday. Animal Control found the rooster near North New Hope and Louisburg roads. Raleigh police said the animal will be held on a five-day stray hold. If you are the owner, officials said to call 919-831-6311.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Raleigh Medal Of Arts
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
CLARKSTON, MI
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

45
Followers
675
Post
496
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy