Workshop for Raleigh Medal of Arts Application

Interested in submitting a nomination application for the 2022 Raleigh Medal of Arts?

Then join us for the Raleigh Medal of Arts Nomination Application Workshop led by musician, writer, and editor Rita Lewis!

The workshop will discuss the Raleigh Medal of Arts nomination process and include a review of the updated guidelines, the newly revised nomination form, and tips on how to write a strong narrative. Information about the timeline and the evaluation process will also be shared during this workshop. This session will be recorded and posted on the Raleigh Medal of Arts webpage.

Event Details