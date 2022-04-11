ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk, Bezos, Buffett and Gates Among Forbes’ Richest Billionaires — How Much Money Do They Have?

Comings and Goings

While there were 329 members, including 169 one-year wonders, that fell off the list this year, some new and amazing people joined the billionaires club including pop star Rihanna, worth $1.7 billion, movie director Peter Jackson, worth $1.5 billion, and venture capitalist Josh Kushner, worth $2 billion.

Elon Musk

Musk is officially the richest person in the world. In his role as Tesla and SpaceX's CEO, last year Musk's net worth grew by $68 billion due to a 33% increase in Tesla's share price following his sale of $16 billion worth of shares and his capital gains tax payment.

Musk got a bit richer at home too, welcoming a daughter to his tribe of six sons.

Jeff Bezos

Bezos had dropped to number two on Forbes's list long before the official publication. His net worth dropped by $6 billion due to a 3% decrease in Amazon stock and an increase in his charitable contributions.

Fun fact: His ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott has a net worth of $57 billion and is busy giving her money to charitable contributions as well.

Warren Buffett

Buffett has been a billionaire since the age of 55. It took him 33 years to build that fortune he began accumulating when he bought his first stock at age 11.

The Oracle of Omaha sits at number four on the Forbes billionaires list for 2022. That fortune, however, won't go to his children. He has pledged to give 99% of his money to charity as part of the Giving Pledge, which he began with Bill Gates in 2010 to get billionaires to donate at least half of their wealth to charitable causes.

Bill Gates

Gates holds the number five spot on the list falling further behind his cohorts. The Microsoft founder didn't lose money this past year though, he donated $25 million to charitable endeavors.

His wealth will dip considerably more once his divorce from wife Melinda is finalized. The couple, who married 27 years ago, do not have a prenup.

Donald Trump

While he still hasn't reclaimed his spot in Forbes' 400 Club, former President Donald Trump, after losing $600 million while in office and another $700 million following the Capital Hill riots, has reclaimed $430 million through his new social media platform Truth Social. The increase puts him at number 1012 on 2022's billionaires' list, up from his 1,299 ranking in April 2021.

