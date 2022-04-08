ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Sproat Pitches Gators to Game Two Win Over No. 2 Arkansas

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Starting pitcher Brandon Sproat fired 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball to lift Florida to a series-evening 7-2 victory over No. 2 Arkansas at Florida Ballpark on Friday night. Wyatt Langford (2-for-4) and BT Riopelle (2-for-3) led the offensive charge, as both players connected for...

