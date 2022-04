Registration is now taking place for a free workshop on sustainable landscaping practices. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 in Vail. This free, day-long workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion. Sponsored by the town of Vail, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, this is the fifth year for the training and coincides with expanded educational programming identified in the town of Vail Gore Creek Strategic Action Plan.

VAIL, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO