In 1971, Linda Gray, then a successful TV commercial actress (she eventually appeared in more than 400 TV ads), and her husband Ed Thrasher, then the art director for Warner Bros. Records, who designed album covers for seminal bands of the era — including The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Grateful Dead and The Doobie Brothers — drove out of L.A. with some visiting friends from Tennessee who were looking to buy a horse ranch. The foursome ended up about 35 miles due north of Beverly Hills, in the secluded Canyon Country area of the Santa Clarita Valley, where Gray and Thrasher quickly...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO