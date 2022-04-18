ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How can Tottenham qualify for the Champions League?

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A lowdown on what Tottenham need to do to qualify for the 2022/23 Champions...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League#Rb Leipzig#The Premier League#Portuguese#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#Manchester United
90min

Manchester City predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's dreams of a treble were dashed when the Citizens were beaten 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday, but they remain top of England's top flight with a Champions League last four tie scheduled against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a replacement for Alphonse Areola, with Premier League-bound Fulham targeting a return for the Frenchman

West Ham are monitoring Burnley's Nick Pope as they finalise their goalkeeping plans for next season. The Europa League semi-finalists have shortlisted Pope, who impressed against the Hammers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, as a potential alternative to current No 2 Alphonse Areola. Areola has spent the season on loan at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United’s injury record ‘needs to be taken care of for the future’

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United’s injury record is “an issue that needs to be taken care of for the future” as the interim manager heads to high-flying Liverpool without five key players.Tuesday’s Anfield encounter sees Jurgen Klopp’s men attempt to continue their Premier League title push as the Red Devils look to inject further life into their top-four tilt.United head into the match fresh from Saturday’s unconvincing 3-2 win against rock-bottom Norwich, where they were without Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani through injury.The quintet will be absent again at Anfield and Rangnick says injuries are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesThe manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

310
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy